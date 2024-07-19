Watch Now
Less humid, few showers & storms in our southern counties (7.19.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, July 19, 2024
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Less Humid Today, Few Showers & Storms Possible South

Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South |High: 88|
NE-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., Patchy Fog |Low: 69|
NE-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 89|
SE to NE-5

In Depth:
Less humid air has filtered into the Mid-South, but the front that
brought the lower humidity levels is hung up along the Tennessee-
Alabama border. This will allow a few showers & storms to develop
in our southern counties. Over the weekend, we'll see highs
around 90 degrees with scattered showers & storms possible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
