Less humid, few showers & storms in our southern counties (7.19.24)

Less Humid Today, Few Showers & Storms Possible South
Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South |High: 88|
NE-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., Patchy Fog |Low: 69|
NE-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 89|
SE to NE-5
In Depth:
Less humid air has filtered into the Mid-South, but the front that
brought the lower humidity levels is hung up along the Tennessee-
Alabama border. This will allow a few showers & storms to develop
in our southern counties. Over the weekend, we'll see highs
around 90 degrees with scattered showers & storms possible.