Less humid, few showers & storms in our southern counties (7.19.24)

Less Humid Today, Few Showers & Storms Possible South

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South |High: 88|

NE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., Patchy Fog |Low: 69|

NE-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 89|

SE to NE-5

In Depth:

Less humid air has filtered into the Mid-South, but the front that

brought the lower humidity levels is hung up along the Tennessee-

Alabama border. This will allow a few showers & storms to develop

in our southern counties. Over the weekend, we'll see highs

around 90 degrees with scattered showers & storms possible.