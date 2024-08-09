Less humid with lots of sunshine for the weekend (8.9.24)

Not as hot & less humid for the weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 89 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Below Average Temps.|High: 85| N 5-10

In Depth:

Less humid air is filtering into the Mid-South! That will set us up

with great weather for the first weekend of August. With lower

humidity levels, the mornings and evenings will feel great!

There is a lot happening this weekend, including the Titans' first

pre-season game. Here's the Weekend Planner & game forecast.