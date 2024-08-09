Less humid with lots of sunshine for the weekend (8.9.24)

Not as hot & less humid for the weekend!
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 89 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Below Average Temps.|High: 85| N 5-10
In Depth:
Less humid air is filtering into the Mid-South! That will set us up
with great weather for the first weekend of August. With lower
humidity levels, the mornings and evenings will feel great!
There is a lot happening this weekend, including the Titans' first
pre-season game. Here's the Weekend Planner & game forecast.