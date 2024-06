Sunny, Dry, & Warm

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Clearing Skies |High: 89| N 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cool |Low: 61| Calm

In Depth:

Skies will clear throughout the day, leading to a bright and warm afternoon.

Overnight, clear skies & light winds will lead to a cool Friday Start. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s / low 80s.

Rain chances slightly increase Saturday & Sunday... However, majority of you will not see a drop.