Foggy Start, Drizzly Afternoon

Today: P. Cloudy, Spotty Sprinkles |High: 82| N 5-10

Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight |Low: 59|NW-5 to Light/Var

In Depth:

Morning fog is out and about. Please be mindful as visibility is limited in a handful of spots.

This afternoon, we will have light drizzle accompanied with a few showers. Accumulations look to stay less than 0.10".

A cold front will usher in some Fall feels Thursday and again late this weekend.