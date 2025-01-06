Light snowfall sweeps in as dangerously cold temperatures plunge

Temperatures Plunge

Forecast:

Monday: Light Snow Possible, Especially Before Lunchtime, Windy | High: 32 | NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 23 | N 10-15

In Depth:

Today, light snow showers are expected throughout the morning and early afternoon. Snow accumulation will be minimal, with the Plateau region possibly seeing up to 0.5 inches. While these snow showers may not cause significant disruption, the cold air will be the most pressing concern.

The bone-chilling temperatures will stick around, creating hazardous conditions. We urge residents to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly, and offer assistance to friends and loved ones during this extreme cold. In addition, it's important to take precautions to protect your home and pets.

Drip your pipes to prevent freezing and make sure your animals are safely sheltered from the harsh weather.

Looking ahead, a Storm 5 Weather Alert has been issued for Friday. Cold temperatures will remain in place as Gulf moisture moves into the region, potentially setting up winter weather conditions.

While the forecast remains subject to change in the coming days, it's a reminder to stay vigilant and prepared for any further developments.