Little snow melting expected today (1-11-25)

Thawing Will Take Some Time

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Poss. | High: 33 | W 5-10

Tonight: Freezing Fog Developing | Low; 20 | Calm

Sunday: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Melting | High: 38 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

The snow is gone, but it will take several days for all of it to melt. Nashville set a new daily snowfall record with 3.9" of snow. A few flurries are possible for your Saturday. Saturday night as clouds break and winds turn calm we will watch for freezing fog developing across the Mid-South.