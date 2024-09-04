Seasonal temps today (9.4.24)

Mostly Cloudy but Warm

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy with Some Sun at Times,Spotty Shower Chance|

High: 88| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds |Low: 66| E-5 then

Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 92| SE-5

In Depth:

Today will similar to yesterday's weather with a mix of sun

and clouds. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to upper 80s. Most

folks will remain dry, but a spotty shower or two is possible.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday.

Unfortunately, it won't bring rain for all of us. Behind the front, we'll

get an early taste of fall with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. At night,

some spots could be in the 40s Sunday and Monday mornings.