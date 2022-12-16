Lots of sunshine and cold through the weekend (12.16.22)

Cold For the Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 48|SW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 29| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 43} W 10-15
In Depth:
Sunshine is on the way today. A system will move across the
area tonight with colder air for the weekend and a few
flurries too. We don't expect any issues for your
plans.
That story is similar across the region for anyone who may be
travelling.
Temperatures will move back to the mid to upper 40s for early
next week, but a major surge of Arctic air is currently in our
forecast for Christmas weekend.