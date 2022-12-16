Lots of sunshine and cold through the weekend (12.16.22)

Cold For the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 48|SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 29| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 43} W 10-15

In Depth:

Sunshine is on the way today. A system will move across the

area tonight with colder air for the weekend and a few

flurries too. We don't expect any issues for your

plans.

That story is similar across the region for anyone who may be

travelling.

Temperatures will move back to the mid to upper 40s for early

next week, but a major surge of Arctic air is currently in our

forecast for Christmas weekend.