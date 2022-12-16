Watch Now
Lots of sunshine and cold through the weekend (12.16.22)

Sunshine is on the way for the next several days. Highs will be in mid to upper 40s today. A colder push of air arrives this weekend.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 08:21:01-05

Cold For the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 48|SW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 29| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 43} W 10-15

In Depth:
Sunshine is on the way today. A system will move across the
area tonight with colder air for the weekend and a few
flurries too. We don't expect any issues for your
plans.

That story is similar across the region for anyone who may be
travelling.

Temperatures will move back to the mid to upper 40s for early
next week, but a major surge of Arctic air is currently in our
forecast for Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
