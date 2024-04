Sunshine Returns, Weekend Warm-up

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 78 |SW 3-8

Tonight; Mostly Clear | Low: 57 | SW 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy | High: 82 | SW 10-15

In-Depth:

Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be a sunny day, and Sunday will have a few more clouds across the Mid-South. A disturbance could cause a shower or t-storm north of I-40 on Sunday, but chances are very low.