Sunshine for the Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Becoming Cloudy Late | High: 53| SSE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 38 | SSW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 62 | WSW 10-15

In-Depth:

After a chilly start across the Mid-South, seasonal temperatures in the 50s are forecasted for your Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the 60s.