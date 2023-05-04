Lots of sunshine today, rain arrives tomorrow(5.4.23)

Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Rain Arrives for Friday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase|High: 75|SW to NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy|Low: 54| E-5

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Rain, Isolated Storms|High: 67| SE 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be our last totally dry day before rain chances

increase tomorrow and hang around for the weekend.

Highs will be closer to normal today.

Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive tomorrow. Here's a look

at the percentages from one of our computer models based on

Nashville.