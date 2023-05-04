Watch Now
Lots of sunshine today, rain arrives tomorrow(5.4.23)

Lots of sunshine today! Thursday, May 4, 2023
Posted at 5:41 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 07:26:18-04

Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Rain Arrives for Friday

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase|High: 75|SW to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy|Low: 54| E-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Rain, Isolated Storms|High: 67| SE 5-10

In Depth:
Today will be our last totally dry day before rain chances
increase tomorrow and hang around for the weekend.
Highs will be closer to normal today.

Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive tomorrow. Here's a look
at the percentages from one of our computer models based on
Nashville.

