Lots of sunshine today, rain arrives tomorrow(5.4.23)

Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Rain Arrives for Friday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase|High: 75|SW to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy|Low: 54| E-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Rain, Isolated Storms|High: 67| SE 5-10
In Depth:
Today will be our last totally dry day before rain chances
increase tomorrow and hang around for the weekend.
Highs will be closer to normal today.
Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive tomorrow. Here's a look
at the percentages from one of our computer models based on
Nashville.