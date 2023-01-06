Lots of sunshine today, rain chances return this weekend(1.6.23)

Dry Today, Rain Chance This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy Late Day|High: 53| W-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower Chance Late|Low: 37| S to SE-5

Tomorrow: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 53|E-5

In Depth:

Our week ends with lots of sunshine. Some clouds will roll in mid to late afternoon. Look for highs to be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our normal high for today is 49 degrees.

Showers move back in for the weekend. A few showers are possible late tonight. Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend.