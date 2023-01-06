Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of sunshine today, rain chances return this weekend(1.6.23)

We'll see more sunshine today. Some clouds will move in during the afternoon with more clouds tonight. We'll see rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 08:01:41-05

Dry Today, Rain Chance This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy Late Day|High: 53| W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower Chance Late|Low: 37| S to SE-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 53|E-5

In Depth:
Our week ends with lots of sunshine. Some clouds will roll in mid to late afternoon. Look for highs to be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our normal high for today is 49 degrees.

Showers move back in for the weekend. A few showers are possible late tonight. Highs will remain in the 50s through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018