Lots of sunshine today, showers possible tonight (4.23.24)

Mostly Sunny Today, Showers Possible Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Partly Cloudy Late |High: 75|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch. |Low: 56| SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy Start then Mo. Sunny, AM Shower Ch. |

High: 73| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Our weather roller-coaster looks to find a flat three day stretch with temperatures fairly steady in the mid 70s and no impactful systems on the way.

WTVF

This weekend, 80s, breezy, and slightly unsettled conditions.. but I do not anticipate a weekend washout.