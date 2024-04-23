Watch Now
Lots of sunshine today, showers possible tonight (4.23.24)

Lots of sunshine today: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 07:00:41-04

Mostly Sunny Today, Showers Possible Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Partly Cloudy Late |High: 75|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch. |Low: 56| SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy Start then Mo. Sunny, AM Shower Ch. |
High: 73| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Our weather roller-coaster looks to find a flat three day stretch with temperatures fairly steady in the mid 70s and no impactful systems on the way.

This weekend, 80s, breezy, and slightly unsettled conditions.. but I do not anticipate a weekend washout.

