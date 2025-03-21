Lots of sunshine today & tomorrow, strong to severe storms possible Sunday (3.21.25)

Nice Weather Today & Tomorrow, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds PM |High: 63| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 45| SW-10, Gust: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 68| W 5-10
In Depth:
Today and tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine. This afternoon, some
clouds will roll in for the afternoon and early tonight. Those clouds
will clear allowing for more sunshine tomorrow.
Saturday will be a beautiful early spring day. We're monitoring Sunday
for area showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be
strong to severe.
Here's the current Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction
Center. For now, the primary threats are damaging winds, large hail &
heavy downpours. The tornado risk is very low but not zero. Stay with
the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.