March 14, 2026: Dry days this weekend, severe threat Sunday night

Mild Weekend, Severe Threat Sunday Night

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Turning Mostly Sunny | High: 74 | S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 55 | S 5-15

Sunday: Windy & Mild, Storm Chances Sunday Night | High: 79 | S 20 G 30+

In Depth:

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful, mild spring day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much of Sunday will be nice, but windy as mild temperatures continue.

Sunday night into Monday morning is when we need to remain weather aware. A strong cold front will bring a line of storms where some will be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

WTVF

All of the Mid-South is under a risk for severe storms per the Storm Prediction Center.