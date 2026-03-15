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March 15, 2026: Storm 5 Alert in effect as severe storms move in tonight

A Storm 5 Alert is in effect across the NewsChannel 5 area as strong to severe storms move in late tonight, with damaging winds the main threat.
Storm 5 Alert in effect as severe storms move in tonight
Posted

A Storm 5 Alert is in effect for the entire NewsChannel 5 viewing area, as strong to severe storms are expected to move through late this evening.

After a cloudy and windy day in the 70s, a line of strong storms will develop and move through Downtown Nashville around the 10 pm timeframe.

All forms of Severe Weather are on the table with an emphasis on straight line winds. While this isn't expected to be a significant tornado threat, a spin up or two isn't out of the question.

After the storms clear overnight, much colder air is expected to plunge into Middle Tennessee Monday morning. Temps will spend much of the day in the 30's with some flurries and light snow possible on the plateau.

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