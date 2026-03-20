March 20, 2026: Springs starts today, an early preview of summer this weekend

An Early Preview of Summer for the First Weekend of Spring

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 82| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 60|SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% PM Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 83|

SW-5

In Depth:

Astronomical spring starts today at 9:46am, but we'll get an

early taste of summer weather this weekend with highs in the

80s. We'll flirt with record highs today and tomorrow and could

shatter Sunday's current record of 84°.

There is a chance for a couple of showers & storms Saturday. On Sunday,

a strong cold front could be a couple of strong storms to the region.

With warm weather, some of you may want to know some things to do.

Here's the Weekend Planner.