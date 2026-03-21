March 21, 2026: Flirting with record highs this weekend

Flirting with Records All Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Unseasonably Warm, Mostly Sunny | High: 86 | SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | High: 63 | SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Record High 88 | High: 88 | SW 5-15

In Depth:

It maybe the first weekend of spring, but it feels more like summer with highs this weekend in the 80s! If you have plans outdoors this weekend make sure you keep the water handy!

For thos heading to Geodis this evening to cheer on Nashville SC as they host Orlando - the weather will be mild for the match.

WTVF

The record high for today is 89, and tomorrow is 88. We will flirt with those records all weekend before a cold front drops temperatures for the start of next week.