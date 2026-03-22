March 22, 2026: Another day of potential record high temps

Flirting With Records Today

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Turning Mostly Sunny | High: 88 | SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% Shower Chc. | Low: 50 | WNW 10-15

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 10% Shower & Chc. | High: 63| N 5-15

In Depth:

Saturday was almost one for the record books as we tied the record high of 89. One degree warmer and it would have been the earliest date on record of us reaching 90 degrees.

WTVF

Today will be another unseasonably warm day with forecasted highs in the upper 80s. 88 is the record today, and the forecasted high today. But, a strong southerly wind may push us to that 90 degree mark.

WTVF

A cold front moves through tonight bringing a brief return of seasonal temperatures Monday. Then we will experience another surge in temps for most of the work week.