March 26, 2026: Breezy and Bright Today, Showers Return Friday

Record Warmth Possible Today, Showers Arrive Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy |High: 86|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 61|S 5-10

In Depth:

Get ready for potential record warmth and a lot of wind!

Today will be beautiful and bright, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south, with gusts over 25 mph.

On Friday, temperatures will start to fall as showers arrive with a cold front. This cold front is not expected to be severe... However, we cannot rule out a few rumbles of thunder.

As for the rain... goodness, we need it! This system looks to bring 0.10–0.20 inches.

Patchy frost is back on the menu for Saturday morning. We will stay dry for the weekend, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Temperatures climb back to the mid-80s by Wednesday next week.