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March 29, 2026: Continued breezy as warmer temperatures today

Posted

Beautiful Sunday Expected

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 70 | S 5-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 54 | S 5-15, Gust 25mph

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 80 | SSW 5-15, Gust 25mph

In Depth:

As a southerly wind returns to the Mid-South temperatures will climb above average today. Highs will top out around 70 across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. If you have plans to grill with family and friends this evening it should be pleasant, but breezy.

Grilling Forecast.png

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