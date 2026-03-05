March 5, 2026: Warm, Near Records Through Friday… Storms Saturday

Warmth Continues… First 80° Day Since October Possible Today

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance North |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 61|S 5-10

The warmth continues… and today could be the first 80° day we’ve had since October 2025.

Thanks to a boundary to our north and high pressure to our south, we remain in the “warm sector,” allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 70s / low 80s. Like yesterday, because of the proximity of the boundary to our north, we could see a few showers or storms along the KY/TN state line. However, that will be more the exception than the rule.

Friday looks to be drier and even warmer, as temperatures soar into the low 80s ... which could indeed break record highs!

Saturday, a cold front brings the greatest chance for widespread showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong / severe side. However, we are not looking at a widespread severe weather event at this time.

The cold front will live up to its name, bringing needed rain and “slightly” cooling us off. Still, temperatures will remain above average, topping out in the upper 60s / low 70s on Sunday… followed by mid / upper 70s by midweek.