Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

March 7, 2026: Storm 5 Alert for your Saturday

Posted

STORM 5 ALERT

Forecast:

Today: Sct'd Showers & Storms, Some Strong | High: 75| S 10-15

Tonight: Sct'd Showers | Low: 53 | W 0-5

In Depth:

Strong to severe storms are possible for your Saturday prompting a Storm 5 Alert. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area are under a 1 out of 5 threat for strong to severe storms.

SPC Day 1.png

The greatest threat with storms will be high winds. 60mph and greater is the criteria for severe winds in a thunderstorm and we will flirt with that today. We will also have a concern for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas. We also have an extremely low end threat for tornadoes with this system. The window for the greatest risk of storms will be 11am-4pm.

Severe Impacts.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.