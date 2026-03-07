March 7, 2026: Storm 5 Alert for your Saturday

STORM 5 ALERT

Forecast:

Today: Sct'd Showers & Storms, Some Strong | High: 75| S 10-15

Tonight: Sct'd Showers | Low: 53 | W 0-5

In Depth:

Strong to severe storms are possible for your Saturday prompting a Storm 5 Alert. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area are under a 1 out of 5 threat for strong to severe storms.

WTVF

The greatest threat with storms will be high winds. 60mph and greater is the criteria for severe winds in a thunderstorm and we will flirt with that today. We will also have a concern for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas. We also have an extremely low end threat for tornadoes with this system. The window for the greatest risk of storms will be 11am-4pm.