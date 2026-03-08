March 8, 2026: Calmer weather for your Saturday

Clouds Slowly Decreasing Today

Forecast:

Today: A Few Light Morning Showers, Afternoon Clearing | High: 65 | NNW 0-5

Tonight: Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 48 | CALM

In Depth:

A quieter day is forecasted as the front that brought storms to the area Saturday has moved through. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the last several days, but remain above average.

Monday we cannot rule out spotty showers & storms, but as far as chances for anything severe the majority of us are not expecting anything. However, southwest Tennessee could see a stronger storm with wind as the main threat.

WTVF

Tuesday the chances for a strong storm will shift to the north with any storms that pop-up bringing chances for strong wind.

WTVF

Wednesday is the day we are watching as models are hinting at chances for stronger storms across all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. There are still some questions that need to be answered in forecast models, but there is a chance for a Storm 5 Alert Wednesday.