May 15, 2026: Warm Weekend Ahead with First 90s Possible by Sunday

From Cool Mornings to Hot Afternoons

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 82| S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 58| N 5

Despite the cool start this morning, afternoon highs will climb back to near-average levels in the low 80s. An even warmer trend is expected this weekend, with our first 90-degree temperatures of the season possible Sunday through Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of rain north of I-40, mainly along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Rain chances remain very limited through early next week, with a better chance for more meaningful rainfall arriving by the middle of next week.

