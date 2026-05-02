May 2, 2026: Spotty showers and storms possible Saturday

Spotty Rain Chances This Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for a Spotty Shower / Storm | High: 67 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, Turning Clear w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 42 | N 1-6

Sunday: Sunny w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 71 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Below average temperatures are the story for the weekend with split weather conditions.

Saturday afternoon we will see spotty showers and even a thunderstorm or two thanks to a weak boundary moving through.

WTVF

If you have plans to head to the Sounds game this evening make sure to take a poncho as a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out.