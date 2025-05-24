Watch Now
May 24, 2025: Unsettled weather pattern for Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered Rain & Storms During Memorial Day Weekend

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & Embedded T-Storms | High: 72 | ESE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 10% Shower Chc. | Low: 59 | E 3-8
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & T-Storms | High: 74 | S 5-10
Memorial Day: Mostly Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms | High: 72 | E 5-10

While below average temperatures are hanging around the Mid-South, dry weather is not. Showers & thunderstorms return to the area today, lasting through the holiday weekend and into next week.

