May 25, 2025: Unsettled pattern continues with below average temps

Scattered Rain & Storms Continue this Memorial Day Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy turning Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & T-Storms | High: 76 | ESE 3-8

Tonight: Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Shower or Storm | Low: 61 | ENE 1-6
Memorial Day: Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 71 | ENE 2-7

In-Depth:
Our unsettled pattern continues across the Mid-South meaning more chances for showers and thunderstorms. If you were hoping to take in the Sounds game this afternoon you'll want to have rain gear as scattered showers and storms could impact the ballgame.

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

Memorial Day is not looking much different with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continuing across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Make sure you remain weather-aware if you have plans to head to a pool or lake Memorial Day.

2020 MEMORIAL DAY PLANNER.png

