May 28, 2025: A little warmer today, increasing rain chances Thursday

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, May 28. 2025
Mix of Sun & Clouds Today with Spotty Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Shower & Storm Chance,
Higher Chance South & East |High: 81 |W-5
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 64| W-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower & Storm Chances During
the Afternoon |High: 81| SW-5

In Depth:
While our rain and thunderstorm chances will be lower today,
it doesn't drop to zero. A few spotty showers & storms could
develop. Highs will be closer to the normal high of 83 degrees
this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the next several days. As we
look toward the end of the month Saturday, it looks like we won't hit 90°
this May. The last time we went through May without a single 90° reading
was in May 2013. Normally, we average two 90 degree days in May.

