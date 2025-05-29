Watch Now
May 29, 2025: Overnight Showers and Storms

Unsettled Weather Continues Through Friday Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers |High: 81| SW-5
Tonight: Showers & Storms |Low: 62

In Depth:
Rain showers will linger along the Alabama/Tennessee state line to start the day.

This afternoon, isolated showers may pop up... however, the majority of us will go through the afternoon rain free.

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Some storms could be strong. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Friday afternoon, we’ll see some wrap-around moisture as the system moves eastward.

However, dry conditions will return by evening, setting up the state for a cool Saturday morning with a bright and dry afternoon!

Next week, temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 80s.

