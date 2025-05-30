May 30, 2025: Few showers & storms today drier and warm Saturday

Still a Few Showers & Storms Today, Mainly Dry Tomorrow, Few Storms Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds, 50% Shower & Storm Ch.|

High: 75| NW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 55 | W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 84| NW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

In Depth:

A cold front will move to our east today. This will keep highs

in the 70s today afternoon. The morning & storms along the front

will push out, but a few storms could develop this afternoon on

the backside of this system. The better chance for that is east of I-65.

Drier air moves in for tonight and Saturday. We'll warm into the mid to

low 80s tomorrow afternoon. While we'll warm to the upper 70s to low

80s Sunday, a few showers and storms may develop.