May 31, 2025: Mixed weather bag this weekend

Mixed Bag this Weekend - Sunshine Today Before Rainfall Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy | High: 83 | WNW 5-15, Gust 20+
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 64 | W 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Afternoon Showers & T-Storms | High: 83 | W 1-5

In Depth:

This weekend will be a mixed bag of beautiful weather, and watching for pop-up showers & storms.

Saturday will be a beautiful, seasonal late spring day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s under lots of sunshine. If you are heading to the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway this evening the weather looks great!

Sunday will remain seasonal with temperatures, but during the afternoon we will see spotty showers and t-storms popping up through sunset.

