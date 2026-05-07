May 7, 2026: Clouds Are On The Decrease

Sunny Skies Return

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Decrease| High: 69 | NNW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 43 | N 5-10

In depth:

Clouds are decreasing! Get ready to enjoy some sunshine, with afternoon highs that feel more like early spring ... As we will be topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow morning starts off chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. But don’t be deceived, the afternoon will quickly rebound into the mid to upper 70s under clear skies.

A few showers are possible overnight into early Saturday, but dry conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon.

Mother’s Day will start out dry before rain chances increase later in the afternoon and evening.