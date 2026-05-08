May 8, 2026: Beautiful today, slight rain chance tomorrow

Cool Start, Mild Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 77 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 55| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower Chance|High: 81|W 5-10

In Depth:

After a chilly start to the day, it'll be a beautiful day across the Mid-South

with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80s. There will be an early

morning shower chance, mainly north-northwest. There'll be another small

shower chance in the afternoon, mainly in our eastern counties.

Mother's Day start dry; then, we'll see a shower and stray storm chance

in the afternoon with higher chances at night.