May 8, 2026: Beautiful today, slight rain chance tomorrow

Cool Start, Mild Afternoon
Forecast:
Today: Sunny | High: 77 | S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 55| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower Chance|High: 81|W 5-10
In Depth:
After a chilly start to the day, it'll be a beautiful day across the Mid-South
with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80s. There will be an early
morning shower chance, mainly north-northwest. There'll be another small
shower chance in the afternoon, mainly in our eastern counties.
Mother's Day start dry; then, we'll see a shower and stray storm chance
in the afternoon with higher chances at night.