May 9, 2026: Beautiful Saturday for all the outdoor activities

Nice Weekend for Outdoor Activity

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 81 | WSW 4-9

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 57 | S 0-5

Mother's Day: Partly Cloudy, Rain Chances Move in Sunday Night | High: 81|WNW 3-8

In Depth:

We could use rain across the Mid-South, but chances are minimal as we head through the next 5 days. The best chances will occur Sunday night.

WTVF

While today will be dry, there are slight chances for rain come Mother's Day. The good news is much of the day will be dry with chances for rain not moving in until Sunday night.