Messy Morning (02.02.23)

Forecast:

Today: AM Wintry Mix Becoming A Cold Rain |High: 40| Light N

Tonight: Clear and Cold |Low: 26| Light

In Depth:

Another round of wintry weather is currently moving into the mid-state. This round will be very light (the lightest of the three we've had this week)... but, since some areas didn't see all of their ice melt Wednesday, slick spots remain a concern as a result another winter weather advisory is in effect into parts of Thursday.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week... but it does include sunshine. A proper warm-up starts this weekend and continues into early next week.