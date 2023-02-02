Watch Now
Messy Morning (02.02.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Posted at 4:53 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 06:27:25-05

Forecast:
Today: AM Wintry Mix Becoming A Cold Rain |High: 40| Light N
Tonight: Clear and Cold |Low: 26| Light

In Depth:
Another round of wintry weather is currently moving into the mid-state. This round will be very light (the lightest of the three we've had this week)... but, since some areas didn't see all of their ice melt Wednesday, slick spots remain a concern as a result another winter weather advisory is in effect into parts of Thursday.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week... but it does include sunshine. A proper warm-up starts this weekend and continues into early next week.

