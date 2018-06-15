Lelan's Forecast: Friday, June 15, 2018

5:43 PM, May 15, 2018
2 hours ago

Meteorologist Bree Smith gives her evening forecast for Friday, June 15, 2018. Skies will remain clear and temps remain high. The weekend is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far with temps reaching the high 90s.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain chances will be minimal as we head into Father's Day weekend, with heat building each day. Expect highs today in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be our hottest day, with highs around 95. Isolated showers and storms possible on Father's Day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. 
 

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm-Mainly West/NW
High: 94, Heat Index 97-102
Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Mostly Clear
Low: 71
Wind: E-5

Almanac for Thursday June 13, 2018

High: 93   Normal High: 86     Record: 96, 1990, 1952, 1897                                                   
Low:  70   Normal Low:  65     Record: 48, 1968
Precipitation: 0.00"  Month: 2.24"  Year: 30.60"
Friday Sunrise: 5:29 A.M. and Sunset: 8:05 P.M

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top