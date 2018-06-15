Rain chances will be minimal as we head into Father's Day weekend, with heat building each day. Expect highs today in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be our hottest day, with highs around 95. Isolated showers and storms possible on Father's Day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s.



This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm-Mainly West/NW

High: 94, Heat Index 97-102

Wind: NE 5



Tonight: Mostly Clear

Low: 71

Wind: E-5



Almanac for Thursday June 13, 2018

High: 93 Normal High: 86 Record: 96, 1990, 1952, 1897

Low: 70 Normal Low: 65 Record: 48, 1968

Precipitation: 0.00" Month: 2.24" Year: 30.60"

Friday Sunrise: 5:29 A.M. and Sunset: 8:05 P.M