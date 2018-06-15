Lelan's Forecast: Friday, June 15, 2018
Rain chances will be minimal as we head into Father's Day weekend, with heat building each day. Expect highs today in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be our hottest day, with highs around 95. Isolated showers and storms possible on Father's Day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s.
This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm-Mainly West/NW
High: 94, Heat Index 97-102
Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Low: 71
Wind: E-5
Almanac for Thursday June 13, 2018
High: 93 Normal High: 86 Record: 96, 1990, 1952, 1897
Low: 70 Normal Low: 65 Record: 48, 1968
Precipitation: 0.00" Month: 2.24" Year: 30.60"
Friday Sunrise: 5:29 A.M. and Sunset: 8:05 P.M