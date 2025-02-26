Mild afternoon, few showers possible tonight (2.26.25)

Mild Today, Few Showers Possible Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Mix of Sun & Clouds at Times |High; 76| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible |Low: 48| SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Clouds, Few AM Showers Possible, Mainly East then
Clearing |High; 60| NW 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front will sweep across the region today. It'll squeeze out a
few showers with slightly higher amounts over our northern counties.
The front will drop our temperatures from the 70s today to the upper
50s to low 60s tomorrow.