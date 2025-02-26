Watch Now
Mild afternoon, few showers possible tonight (2.26.25)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Mild Today, Few Showers Possible Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Mix of Sun & Clouds at Times |High; 76| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible |Low: 48| SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Clouds, Few AM Showers Possible, Mainly East then
Clearing |High; 60| NW 5-10

In Depth:
A cold front will sweep across the region today. It'll squeeze out a
few showers with slightly higher amounts over our northern counties.

The front will drop our temperatures from the 70s today to the upper
50s to low 60s tomorrow.

