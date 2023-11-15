Mild afternoon, shower chance Friday(11.15.23)

Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons Continue Through Friday
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy North/Mo. Cloudy South, Stay Shower Chance
Along the TN/AL Border | High: 70| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Ch
near the TN/AL Border |Low: 47| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 72| SE 5-10
In Depth:
There's a slight shower chance along the Tennessee-Alabama
state line today. Most of us will stay dry. Friday, a cold front
will bring chance for showers, but it'll also bring in cooler weather
for the weekend.