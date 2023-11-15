Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild afternoon, shower chance Friday(11.15.23)

Posted at 7:22 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 08:27:20-05

Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons Continue Through Friday

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy North/Mo. Cloudy South, Stay Shower Chance
Along the TN/AL Border | High: 70| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Ch
near the TN/AL Border |Low: 47| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 72| SE 5-10

In Depth:
There's a slight shower chance along the Tennessee-Alabama
state line today. Most of us will stay dry. Friday, a cold front
will bring chance for showers, but it'll also bring in cooler weather
for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018