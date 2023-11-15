Mild afternoon, shower chance Friday(11.15.23)

Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons Continue Through Friday

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy North/Mo. Cloudy South, Stay Shower Chance

Along the TN/AL Border | High: 70| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Ch

near the TN/AL Border |Low: 47| E-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 72| SE 5-10

In Depth:

There's a slight shower chance along the Tennessee-Alabama

state line today. Most of us will stay dry. Friday, a cold front

will bring chance for showers, but it'll also bring in cooler weather

for the weekend.