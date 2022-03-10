Watch
Mild afternoon, snow arrives tomorrow night (3.10.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 08:18:56-05

Seasonal Temps Today, Rain to Snow Tomorrow Night

Forecast:
Today: Few Morning Clouds then Mo. Sunny |High: 62| NE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Chilly |Low: 38| NE-5
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds, Rain to
Snow Friday Night, Accumulations Possible |High: 66| SE to W-5

Details:
Today and tomorrow, look for highs in the 60s. Arctic air arrives tomorrow night. This will change any showers quickly to snow with some accumulations. 1-2 inches possible for a large part of the mid-state and South Central Kentucky. Some spots could see 2-3 inches of snow. Look for a quick rebound with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday afternoon.

