Mild and breezy Easter weekend (4-16-25)

Breezy & Mild Easter Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 85 | SSW 5-15, Gust 20+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 65 | S 5-10

Easter: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 85 | S 5-15, Gust 20+

In Depth:

While Easter Weekend will be breezy it will also be dry! Highs both Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be on the mild side in the mid 80s. Rain chances are not expected to move in until late Sunday night across the Mid-South.

2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

Keep in mind that since it has been dry for several days the pollen has exploded with everything blooming across the area. If you suffer from allergies note that the pollen count is forecasted to remain high the next several days.

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

