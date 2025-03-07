Mild and breezy today, spotty showers possible this weekend (3.7.25)

Mild & Breezy Today, Few Hit or Miss Showers This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |High: 66| SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower Ch. |Low: 47 | SW to NW-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 57| NW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll see more clouds across the Mid-South today, but it'll be warmer

than yesterday. The average high for today is 60°. Most of us will see

highs in the mid to low 60s.

Over the weekend, we'll see near normal highs with a chance for a few

hit or miss showers. Here's a look at the Weekend Planner.