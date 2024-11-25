Watch Now
Mild & breezy, shower chance this afternoon & tonight (11.25.24)

Mild & Breezy, Colder with Showers by Thanksgiving

Forecast:
Today: Clouds Increase, 30% Shower Ch. |High: 70 |SW 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Storm Possible |
Low: 30| NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny |High: 55| N 5-10
Thanksgiving: Cloudy, Showers Possible, Especially Morning,
Temps Holding Steady in the mid to Upper 40s

In Depth:
Several cold fronts are on the way this week. Ahead of the first front,
highs today's will reach the upper 60s to near 70s. This front will bring
scattered showers this afternoon and tonight. An isolated storm
can't be ruled out. A second front arrives mid week. This one will
bring increasing shower chances for Wednesday afternoon and
evening and lasting into Thursday.

Here's the regional forecast for the big travel day Wednesday.

