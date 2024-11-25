Mild & breezy, shower chance this afternoon & tonight (11.25.24)

Mild & Breezy, Colder with Showers by Thanksgiving

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Increase, 30% Shower Ch. |High: 70 |SW 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Storm Possible |

Low: 30| NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny |High: 55| N 5-10

Thanksgiving: Cloudy, Showers Possible, Especially Morning,

Temps Holding Steady in the mid to Upper 40s

In Depth:

Several cold fronts are on the way this week. Ahead of the first front,

highs today's will reach the upper 60s to near 70s. This front will bring

scattered showers this afternoon and tonight. An isolated storm

can't be ruled out. A second front arrives mid week. This one will

bring increasing shower chances for Wednesday afternoon and

evening and lasting into Thursday.

Here's the regional forecast for the big travel day Wednesday.