Mild & breezy today, mostly sunny weekend but cooler (2.28.25)

Mild & Breezy Today, Dry but Colder Weekend

Watching a Chance for Strong Storms Tuesday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Breezy | High: 70 | SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 41| SW 10-15 then W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy |High: 58| NW 10-15

In Depth:

Today will be sunny but breezy. Due to the lower humidity levels,

dry conditions and strong winds, there is a Fire Weather Alert for today

from 11am to 6pm. Outdoor burning & activities that could cause

sparks are discourage.

A couple of dry cold fronts will bring temperatures down tomorrow and

drop them more for Sunday.