Mild & breezy today, much colder this weekend (2-11-22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Friday, February 11, 2022
Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:41:45-05

Mild and Breezy Today; Much Colder This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mild & Breezy, Increasing Clouds |High: 69 | SW 10-20.
Gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat Showers, Few Snowflakes Late|
W to NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chance for a Few Showers/Light Snow|
High: 39 |N 10-15

Details:
We'll see highs near 70 degrees this afternoon, but it will be breezy. Gusts could top 35 mph.
A strong cold front arrives over night. It won't have a lot of moisture to work with here, but it
may squeeze out a few showers and snowflakes tonight and Saturday. Look for dry and cold
weather here on Super Bowl Sunday.

