Mild & breezy today, much colder this weekend (2-11-22)

Mild and Breezy Today; Much Colder This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mild & Breezy, Increasing Clouds |High: 69 | SW 10-20.

Gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat Showers, Few Snowflakes Late|

W to NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chance for a Few Showers/Light Snow|

High: 39 |N 10-15

Details:

We'll see highs near 70 degrees this afternoon, but it will be breezy. Gusts could top 35 mph.

A strong cold front arrives over night. It won't have a lot of moisture to work with here, but it

may squeeze out a few showers and snowflakes tonight and Saturday. Look for dry and cold

weather here on Super Bowl Sunday.

