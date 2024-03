Rain Returns Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy| High: 68 | 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy With Showers | Low: 53 | 5-15

In-Depth:

Today will be mostly dry with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

WTVF

Friday into Saturday, a cold front will sweep across the area bringing more rain and cooler temperatures.

WTVF

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend as sunshine returns!

WTVF

Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.