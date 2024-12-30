Watch Now
Mild end to 2024, colder to start 2025 (12.30.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Monday, December 30, 2024
Mild Weather Today, Colder for the Start of the New Year

Forecast:
Today: Decreasing Clouds |High: 62 | S 5-10
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, 30% Shower Ch. |Low: 49| S 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph
New Year's Eve: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, |High: 56| W 15-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
New Year's Day: Decreasing Clouds, Colder |High: 45| NW 5-10

In Depth:
Our average high for today is 50 degrees, but we'll see highs
in the upper 50s to low 60s. It'll be good for those in town for
the Music City Bowl.

Hanukkah events are planned for Nashville and Franklin this afternoon
and evening. Temps will be in the 50s at sundown.

A few showers will push into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. It'll be
scattered activity, but it'll be dry and colder as we ring in 2025 at
midnight. Here's the outlook for Nashville's Big Bash.

