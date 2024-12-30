Mild end to 2024, colder to start 2025 (12.30.24)

Mild Weather Today, Colder for the Start of the New Year

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds |High: 62 | S 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, 30% Shower Ch. |Low: 49| S 10-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

New Year's Eve: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, |High: 56| W 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

New Year's Day: Decreasing Clouds, Colder |High: 45| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Our average high for today is 50 degrees, but we'll see highs

in the upper 50s to low 60s. It'll be good for those in town for

the Music City Bowl.

Hanukkah events are planned for Nashville and Franklin this afternoon

and evening. Temps will be in the 50s at sundown.

A few showers will push into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. It'll be

scattered activity, but it'll be dry and colder as we ring in 2025 at

midnight. Here's the outlook for Nashville's Big Bash.