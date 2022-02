Above Normal Temps then Cold Air Returns this Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 58| W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 36| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix|High: 66| SW 5-15, Gusts-25

Details:

Look for temperatures to be above normal today and tomorrow. This weekend, cold air returns to the Mid-South. A few showers are possible tomorrow evening into Saturday. Highs start to moderate next week.