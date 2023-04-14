Mild, scattered showers with a few storms today (4.14.23)

Scattered Showers, Few Storms Today,

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Showers & Storm Ch. |High: 76|

S 5-10

Tonight: Fair Skies, Stray Shower Possible Early|Low: 57| S-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Stray PM Shower

Possible, Best Rain/Storm Ch. at Night |High: 81| S 5-10

In Depth:

An area of low pressure to our south is moving to

the northeast. As it does, it's helping to send clouds

and a few showers our way. Not everyone will see rain, but

some daytime heating, a few storms will be possible this

afternoon. No severe weather is expected today.

During the day Saturday, it'll be mainly dry with highs around 80° if you

want to check out some events in the region. The best rain and storm

chances will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Behind

the front, there could still be some showers Sunday morning with cooler

temperatures.

As the storms roll in tomorrow night, a few of the storms could

be strong to severe, but the higher risk, for now, remains to

our west.