Mild, scattered showers with a few storms today (4.14.23)

Scattered Showers, Few Storms Today,
Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday Night
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Showers & Storm Ch. |High: 76|
S 5-10
Tonight: Fair Skies, Stray Shower Possible Early|Low: 57| S-5
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Stray PM Shower
Possible, Best Rain/Storm Ch. at Night |High: 81| S 5-10
In Depth:
An area of low pressure to our south is moving to
the northeast. As it does, it's helping to send clouds
and a few showers our way. Not everyone will see rain, but
some daytime heating, a few storms will be possible this
afternoon. No severe weather is expected today.
During the day Saturday, it'll be mainly dry with highs around 80° if you
want to check out some events in the region. The best rain and storm
chances will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Behind
the front, there could still be some showers Sunday morning with cooler
temperatures.
As the storms roll in tomorrow night, a few of the storms could
be strong to severe, but the higher risk, for now, remains to
our west.