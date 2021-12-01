Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild, spotty showers today

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 07:01:04-05

Warm Start To December

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Light Showers Possible|67|SW 5-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing|Low: 48| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt Cloudy then Mo. Sunny|High: 70| SW 5-10

Details:
A mild start to December is expected today with more clouds, temperatures in the 60s, and a chance for a few sprinkles/rain showers (mainly North of I-40). Temperatures will warm even more to near 70 by Thursday & Friday.

A cold front will bring widespread rain chances late Sunday into Monday with cooler weather expected by the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018